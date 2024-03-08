'It's been good for me': Pace bowler proves his worth as crunch final looms

A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one bowler who entered the season with only a handful of first XI matches for his club says he is relishing the opportunity to showcase his skills ahead of finals.
Russells Creek pace bowler Adam Doak is preparing to play his first division one final for the club against Merrivale on the weekend after a year off in season 2022-23.
The 26-year-old father-of-two, who spent a large chunk of his career at the Heytesbury Rebels in South West Cricket, had played mostly division two cricket for the Creekers in previous years but was now relishing being part of a new-look attack.
After a swag of premiership stars departed the powerhouse division one club, the bricklayer, who works with Creek captain-coach Cam Williams, said a conversation at his house prior to the season gave him the confidence he could be a strong contributor.
"Before the season started, Cam (Williams) sort of came to my house and told me needed me this season," he said.
"I hadn't played last year at all, I played maybe one game I think just to focus on my family and having young kids at home.
"But he told me he really needed a bowler and I thought I'd help him out. It's worked out well I think.
"It's been good for me, not everyone leaving obviously but getting the chance to play a season in division one, I've played a lot of division two at Creek. I was always getting told I could do it and I've been given the chance which has been great."
Doak's value with the ball has been evident at division one level in 2023-24, snaring 17 wickets - third at the club for the season.
His importance as a foil for gun pace bowler Craig Britten, who he has often shared the new-ball with this season, has given his side an extra dimension.
"It's been great fun, Craig has taken a lot more wickets than me and he deserves it, he's a really good bowler and the relationship we've got on and off the field has been really good," he said.
"Bowling with him has been really fun."
He said the club was proud of its efforts in reaching another division one finals campaign despite the list of departures and having to rebuild on the fly.
"I'm feeling really, really excited and I'm confident we can get the job done," he said.
"It'll be hot but the heat won't affect us too much I don't think, we'll just play our way and we're confident we can get the win.
"We're pretty pumped about it."
Creek's clash with Merrivale will kick off from 12.30pm on Saturday at D.C Farran Oval in Mortlake.
