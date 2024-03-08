'Extremely upbeat': New teams to enter competition as fixture revealed

Hampden league administrator Trent Hill says there is a great appetite for female football in the region after the Western Victoria Female Football League released its fixtures for season 2024.
The senior, under 18 and under 15 competitions will begin their ten-round season on April 14, with the grand final pencilled in for July 21 as new junior and senior teams enter the league.
Cavendish will make its debut in the senior open grade this season, following on from its inclusion in the under 18 competition in 2023, with six teams to contest the premiership.
Reigning premiers Hamilton Kangaroos, South Warrnambool, Tyrendarra, Horsham and Warrnambool have also entered teams for this upcoming season.
The exciting under 18 competition will see a five-team league with South Warrnambool, Terang Mortlake, Portland Tigers, Cavendish and Horsham locked in.
Koroit is another newcomer to the WVFFL this season and has entered a team in the under 15 competition for the first time, joining South Warrnambool, Portland Tigers, Hamilton Kangaroos, North Warrnambool Eagles and Port Fairy in a six-team competition.
Hill, who is entering his first season in the league administration role, says it is exciting to see so many teams.
"It is terrific to see Cavendish create another team and play in the senior competition and Koroit are extremely upbeat about their under 15 debut," he said.
"I'm expecting a really competitive 2024 season across all grades and hopefully the female football brand can keep building in the region."
There will be three byes throughout the season, the first on May 12, then June 16 and July 7.
Full league fixtures can be found on the league's PlayHQ website.
