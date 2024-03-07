Driver caught on camera dangerously overtaking loaded truck at 120kmh

A driver has been caught on camera dangerously overtaking a loaded truck at 120kmh, causing an oncoming car to take evasive action to avoid a head-on.
Hamilton police Acting Sergeant Alex Chaffer said a black Holden Captiva was filmed on a dash cam speeding and overtaking the truck in a 100kmh zone on Penshurst-Warrnambool Road in Minhamite at 3.15pm on March 2.
"The oncoming vehicle had to apply brakes to prevent a head-on collision," he said.
"The offending vehicle was driving towards the reporting person's vehicle and was captured on dash cam swerving onto the opposite side of the road at high speed and continued south towards Warrnambool."
Acting Sergeant Chaffer said police were appealing for anyone who could identify the vehicle or with dash cam footage to contact him on 5551 9100.
With a long weekend coming up and Easter not far away, police said they would be actively patrolling roads in Corangamite and across the south-west.
