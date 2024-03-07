The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Adds depth to our side': Club lands recruits, finals on the radar

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 7 2024 - 3:56pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrick Higgins pictured playing for South Rovers, returns to the club. Picture by Anthony Brady
Patrick Higgins pictured playing for South Rovers, returns to the club. Picture by Anthony Brady

Allansford senior coach Tim Nowell is confident a handful of new recruits and a stable senior list is fostering a competitive environment amongst his players leading into the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.