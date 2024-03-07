Cricketers face interruptions as extreme heat threatens finals first round

After a fairly uninterrupted home-and-away season, Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's extreme weather policy could come in to effect this weekend for the first round of two-day finals matches.
Russells Creek is hosting Merrivale at Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval in a division one qualifying final, with early forecasts predicting the mercury to rise to as high as 38 to 39 degrees in the south-west town.
Allansford, where Nestles host West Warrnambool in the other top-division qualifier, is tipped to reach similar temperatures.
Under the association's protocols for extreme heat, if the temperature is 38 degrees or above at the start of play then the day's action will be abandoned.
The Standard understands because the weekend's matches are two-day fixtures, if Saturday is abandoned play may resume on Sunday.
Two-day rules will still apply for Sunday's play.
If no result can be achieved than the higher-ranked team will progress to the next week of finals.
Should the temperature reach 38 degrees during the game then play is suspended until it lowers to 36 degrees.
