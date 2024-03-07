Bias on bowls: Pennant grand finals run and won for another year

The WDPA pennant grand finals have been run and won in both midweek and weekend pennant, with some close matches and fitting finales.
The division one winners in both pennant's progress with the midweek region playoffs at Warrnambool on Tuesday. Timboon have the bye, and will meet the winner of Portland RSL v Colac.
The weekend pennant playoffs are also at Warrnambool and will be contested on Saturday, March 16, between City Red, Portland RSL and the winner of Corangamite's grand final, which is this Saturday, between Winchelsea and Colac.
It is the time of year when we reflect on the season past so I have listed some of the highlights for the Western District Playing Area for the 2023-24 season:
Midweek Pennant:
Division one: Timboon Maroon 53 def City Diamonds 51
Division two: Timboon Gold 58 def Dennington Jets 48
Division three: City Zircon 41 def Mortlake Purple 28
Division four: City Jade 53 def Mortlake Green 19
Weekend Pennant:
Division one: City Red 66 def Mortlake Blue 61
Division two: Terang Blue 61 def Warrnambool Red 50
Division three: City Green 58 def Terang Red 38
Division four: Koroit Green 54 def City Orange 39
Division five: City Purple 48 def Dennington Thunder 33
WDPA region champions who will represent us at the state championships week:
Men's singles: Scott Boschen (Koroit)
Ladies champion of champions: Gayle Swanson (Dennington)
Ladies pairs: Steph Hunt and Casey Sheehan (City)
Men's triples: Bill Tory, Daryl Andrew and Mick Edwards (Warrnambool)
Other association champions:
Ladies singles: Lynne Moloney (Warrnambool)
Men's champion of champions: Scott Boschen (Koroit)
Mixed pairs: Brent O'Rourke and Julie Dosser (City)
Men's pairs: Peter and Jeremy Ellis (Koroit)
Ladies triples: Barb Bibby, Jenny Moloney and Val Hassell (City)
Ladies fours: Kate Lloyd, Steph Hunt, Adele Sayer (City) and Harmony Rasmussen (Mortlake)
Men's fours: Les Johnson (Mortlake), Barry Stonehouse (Terang), Kevin Johnson (Mortlake) and Wayne Cooper (Warrnambool)
