Locked in: Leading mentor to guide team at netball state championships

South Warrnambool premiership coach Will Jamison will lead the charge again for the Hampden league at the Netball Association Championships in June.
The league announced on Wednesday, March 8 the renowned mentor - who has guided the open team for the past two seasons - would take on the key role as coach after impressive back-to-back semi-final placings.
The Hampden league will participate in the Western Zone Association Championship qualifiers in Ballarat on June 2 before moving onto the state titles on June 16.
Danielle McInerney, who is Koroit's new open coach for season 2024, will mentor the under 17 squad. McInerney has plenty of experience at association level, having been involved with the Hampden league from 2017 to 2020 and has an exciting list of players to work with.
The under 15 squad will see Leah Kermeen and Jose Ellerton as joint coaches, with the experienced duo having combined for more than 500 games in the Hampden league.
Koroit legend Kate Dobson will mentor the under 13 team with the assistance of Lianna Harrison, who is a newcomer to the Hampden league this season.
Hampden league head of netball Dot Jenkins said it was a strong list of coaches to take on the roles.
"Our coaches are extremely good communicators who focus on the strengths of the players and the teams they coach," she said.
"The league's first aim is to expose the girls to the next level of netball. Players coming together to represent the league allows the development of friendships, camaraderie, and respect for each other and opposing teams."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.