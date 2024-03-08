Golf club remains in limbo over government plan to re-route iconic holes

The Port Fairy Golf Club needs to know whether it can retain three of its iconic holes, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
She asked the state government to rethink its decision to force the club to re-route an iconic hole after discovering the course had overflowed its legal boundaries.
The club was negotiating a new 21-year lease with the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action when a survey of the lease boundaries revealed the southern edge of the course had encroached into the Belfast Coastal Reserve.
Sections of the 12th and 14th holes sit outside the boundaries, as well as the entirety of the "blue tee" for the 15th hole.
The club suggested altering the boundaries in the new lease to reflect the current layout, offering a "land swap" wherein it would give back twice as much land to the government from other sections of the course it wasn't using. It even offered to weed and maintain the dune boundaries within the coastal reserve if it was allowed to keep the course in its current configuration.
In parliament this week, Ms Britnell said she was still waiting on an answer to the question she asked in October.
The Standard asked the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action whether a decision had been made on the club's request.
"We're continuing to work with Port Fairy Golf Club on a new Crown land lease, which is expected to be formalised in the coming months," a spokesman said.
The Standard was advised by the department a survey report of the site identified several encroachments by the club into adjoining sensitive coastal Crown land (Belfast Coastal Reserve).
The department said it would assess the current encroachment, which is balanced against the Victorian government's local, national and international obligations to the environmental and cultural values of this iconic area and consideration of significant coastal hazard risks experienced at this site.
It said restoring the club's boundary to exclude areas in the Belfast Coastal Reserve would ensure the significant environmental values and iconic habitats, which also make this golf course unique, are protected.
This would also promote coastal resilience and decrease climate change risks to the golf club so that it can be appreciated for years to come, the department said.
Club manager Mitchell Grant told The Standard in October last year there was no question the club had "gone over the boundaries that are there" and accepted the need to relinquish the land.
"We asked the department questions to try to work out a solution where we could maintain the course as it is, but that wasn't an option that was given back to us," Mr Grant said.
"The main point is we exceeded those boundaries. Obviously we'd prefer if we didn't have to move."
