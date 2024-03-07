Young runner terrified after dog attack on popular walking track

A Warrnambool woman fears her daughter may give up running after she was attacked by a dog.
Kristal McDowall, who is a regular participant in fun runs, was going for a jog in the Armstrong Grove/Raingill Avenue area just before 8pm on Wednesday, March 6.
Her mother Natasha Harris said her 14-year-old daughter ran towards someone who had two dogs - one on a leash and one that wasn't on a leash.
"The dog that wasn't on a leash lunged at her and bit her hip," Ms Harris said.
The second dog also attempted to lunge at her daughter.
Ms Harris said her daughter believed the dog was a pitbull.
Kristal immediately fled home, filming the encounter because she feared the dog would follow her.
Ms Harris took her daughter to South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital after the attack.
"The bite was cleaned up at the hospital and she has to take antibiotics for the next five days and follow up with doctors in a few days to make sure it's not getting infected," she said.
Ms Harris said the attack was reported to police and the Warrnambool City Council.
She said her daughter had trouble sleeping after the incident.
"She was up and down last night and couldn't sleep and doesn't think she will go anywhere on her own in case it happens again," Ms Harris said.
She said she was angry and pleaded with owners to ensure they had control of their dogs.
"If you know your dog is reactive it should be on a lead, muzzled even," Ms Harris said.
She said it wasn't fair people couldn't go for a walk or jog without fearing for their safety.
Her comments come after a number of dog attacks in the Botanic Road area.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said a report of a dog attack had been received.
"All dog attacks are investigated, which can lead to a range of outcomes depending on the incident and circumstances," he said.
