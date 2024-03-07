Alleged victim of home invasion ordered to attend court to give evidence

The complainant in an alleged aggravated home invasion has been ordered to attend court to give evidence during a committal hearing in April.
Lawyers for William Giblin, Coby Bock, Nakita Keutenius and Bailey Bushell appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on March 7, 2024 for a special mention hearing.
The four young Warrnambool district people were charged in late 2023 with offences including aggravated home invasion, aggravated burglary, affray and assault with a weapon.
They are expected to face a two-day contested committal hearing from April 17.
On Thursday prosecutor Glenn Mohammed made an application for three prosecution witnesses, including the alleged victim, to give evidence via audio-visual link.
He said one witness lived interstate and another was a police officer previously stationed in Warrnambool who now worked some distance away.
Mr Mohammed said the allegations involved an "aggravated, violent home invasion" that could cost the complainant "undue distress" if he appeared physically in court.
He said it was not unusual for such a request to be made.
But lawyer Xavier Farrelly, representing Mr Bushell, said the alleged victim's credibility and reliability were in issue and "making an observation can be an important part of that".
Magistrate Franz Holzer ordered the man attend court where there would be the availability of a remote witness facility.
"I think the complainant should be here. They are the key person involved in the core allegations," he said.
The other two witnesses will appear online.
A fifth co-accused Bailey Sutcliffe will face a further committal mention hearing on March 15.
Police previously alleged Mr Sutcliffe twice attended a Denny Street address to confront occupants while armed with a weapon.
During his second attendance Mr Sutcliffe was allegedly injured during a melee at the home.
The group was later charged with aggravated home invasion which carries a three-year mandatory jail sentence and maximum of 25 years' imprisonment.
