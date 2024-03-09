Offshore wind farm plan needs lengthy consideration

Dear valued subscriber,
The federal government plans for a wind farm 15 to 20 kilometres off Warrnambool face significant hurdles.
There's plenty of worries about having the wind farm on the southern edge of one of Australia's few whale nurseries at Logans Beach.
It doesn't sound overly logical and those concerns were expressed to federal minister Chris Bowen on Wednesday at the announcement of the offshore wind farm zone press conference in Portland.
Mr Bowen said he has listened to the Portland community, who had protested against the plan.
The zone shrunk to one-fifth of the original size and now focuses on an area offshore in the Moyne and Warrnambool council areas.
The federal government has to get on the front foot in terms of its renewable energy commitments.
Companies have until mid-year to apply to construct the wind farms and then there's environmental approvals to be gained.
Clearly there's benefits for Warrnambool and Moyne councils in terms of jobs, but what about infrastructure.
Is it going to be possible to get other infrastructure commitments from the federal government - most importantly roads funding and even an upgrade to the Warrnambool Airport, based in the Moyne Shire.
Clearly the state government is broke, so now surely the best strategic options would be to focus on potential federal funding.
Warrnambool and the south-west have long been pretty much ignored by governments.
Remember, former Liberal premier Jeff Kennett once described regional areas as the toenails of the state.
Not being straight out opposed to the wind farm may be the best option for attracting overdue federal government dollars.
Very few people are against renewable energy, but the energy industry is in a transition phase, it's expensive and added to the major issues facing everyone short-term, the cost of living,
But even renewables can't come at any cost - you can't endanger or destroy a whale nursery.
There has to be balance and wins/improvements for Warrnambool and Moyne areas, especially because any wind turbines would be off their coast and not off Portland.
The south-west is doing a lot of heavy lifting in relation to renewable energy - there's more wind farms here than anywhere else in Victoria.
But, how's that benefited this region in terms of federal government investment in basic infrastructure?
Over the past week there has been plenty of cracking yarns.
An upgrade of the Warrnambool airport is desperately needed to allow a passenger airline to operate out of it, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
She called on the state government to provide funding for upgrades, including an extension of the runway.
A south-west community pool committee has pleaded guilty over the death of a student on school camp in 2021.
Jaliya Wick and Deesha Perera were devastated when they learnt Tasty Plate was closing.
The husband and wife, who moved to Australia from Sir Lanka eight years ago, were chefs at the cafe and catering operation.
When the announcement was made the business was no longer viable, Ms Perera lamented the staff and participants at Tasty Plate were the couple's "second family".
And that is exactly what the couple has been doing in recent weeks.
More than 40 friends and relatives of Warrnambool's Nellie Ryan have connected for the first time in years at the centenarian's celebrations.
This look back at Lake Pertobe is a great read, evoking many memories of the much-loved adventure playground.
The always fantastic Port Fairy Folk Festival is on this weekend. Festival organisers urged punters to stay hydrated and look after themselves ahead of scorching weather predictions.
The pic above from photographer Sean McKenna shows Theo Uren, Sonny Mehmi, Olivia Uren, Harrison Chiller, mayor Ben Blain, Lenny Chiller, and Warrnambool volleyball president Tanya Hughes ahead of a big weekend of sport.
Thousands of visitors will descend on Warrnambool across the weekend with the city hosting three major sporting carnivals.
The Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Open, Junior Victorian Lifesaving Championships and Warrnambool Seaside Volleyball Tournament are all on.
