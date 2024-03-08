Editorial: Offshore wind farm plan needs lengthy consideration

The federal government plans for a wind farm 15 to 20 kilometres off Warrnambool face significant hurdles.
There's plenty of worries about having the wind farm on the southern edge of one of Australia's few whale nurseries at Logans Beach.
It doesn't sound overly logical and those concerns were expressed to federal minister Chris Bowen on Wednesday at the announcement of the offshore wind farm zone press conference in Portland.
Mr Bowen said he has listened to the Portland community, who had protested against the plan.
The zone shrunk to one-fifth of the original size and now focuses on an area offshore in the Moyne and Warrnambool council areas.
The federal government has to get on the front foot in terms of its renewable energy commitments.
Companies have until mid-year to apply to construct the wind farms and then there's environmental approvals to be gained.
Clearly there's benefits for Warrnambool and Moyne councils in terms of jobs, but what about infrastructure.
Is it going to be possible to get other infrastructure commitments from the federal government - most importantly roads funding and even an upgrade to the Warrnambool Airport, based in the Moyne Shire.
Clearly the state government is broke, so now surely the best strategic options would be to focus on potential federal funding.
Warrnambool and the south-west have long been pretty much ignored by governments.
Remember, former Liberal premier Jeff Kennett once described regional areas as the toenails of the state.
Not being straight out opposed to the wind farm may be the best option for attracting overdue federal government dollars.
Very few people are against renewable energy, but the energy industry is in a transition phase, it's expensive and added to the major issues facing everyone short-term, the cost of living,
But even renewables can't come at any cost - you can't endanger or destroy a whale nursery.
There has to be balance and wins/improvements for Warrnambool and Moyne areas, especially because any wind turbines would be off their coast and not off Portland.
The south-west is doing a lot of heavy lifting in relation to renewable energy - there's more wind farms here than anywhere else in Victoria.
But, how's that benefited this region in terms of federal government investment in basic infrastructure?
