Three times as fast: Could Pothole Pro solve south-west's road woes?

A revolutionary new piece of machinery could be the saving grace for the south-west.
The Standard has reported the concerns of a number of residents for years about large potholes on roads across the region.
Earlier this week, Portland's Wayne Wyllie sent in a photo of a large pothole on the Port Fairy-Hamilton Road about 15 kilometres out of Port Fairy.
The truck driver said the pothole, which he estimated was about three metres wide and three metres long, was the worst he had seen in his many years on the road.
"It was shocking - very dangerous," Mr Wyllie said.
"You could see skid marks from trucks coming up to it."
Mr Wyllie said he witnessed a car having to veer to the other side of the road to avoid it.
He said the speed limit had been reduced to 80km/h, but the lane needed to be blocked off until it was fixed.
Mr Wyllie said he believed the condition of roads in the south-west had deteriorated in the past six years.
"I recently travelled 2500 kilometres on a motorbike in South Australia and NSW and the first thing you see when cross the border to Victoria is a pothole," he said.
Roadworx, a NSW company, has purchased a JCB Pothole Pro, which is proving popular in the US and across Europe.
Roadworx Group supervisor Alan Nutterfield told The Standard about 80 councils in the UK had purchased the machine.
Mr Nutterfield said the machine allowed a pothole to be repaired in a third of the time it does when the traditional method is used.
It also takes away the necessity for a person to use a jackhammer, which leads to fatigue.
"It's taken the process of repairing a pothole from 20 to 25 minutes down to eight minutes," Mr Nutterfield said.
"It increases productivity by three times."
Mr Nutterfield said the company was open to discussions with the Victorian government and south-west councils.
He said in addition to reducing the time needed to repair a pothole, a crew of four people could complete work that usually requires a crew of nine.
Mr Nutterfield said this meant additional kilometres of roads could be repaired.
The company is conducting a trial with its JCB Pothole Pro in Wagga.
Mr Nutterfield said the trial was proving popular and the council was impressed with the results.
He said he often gets asked whether deteriorating roads has something to do with methods used in recent years.
"Regional roads around Australia were constructed 30 or 40 years ago when there was less traffic on the roads," Mr Nutterfield said.
"Now you have triple the amount of traffic as well as extreme weather conditions."
Mr Nutterfield said the company would be open to discussions with councils in the south-west.
"We've purchased the first and only two machines in Australia and we want to showcase our abilities as well, not just go around and say how great the piece of equipment is," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.