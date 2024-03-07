Man puts driver in choke-hold before pulling his head down and punching him

A Corangamite Shire man has avoided jail after pleading guilty to shaking the driver of a moving car and later putting him in a choke-hold and punching him.
The 45-year-old, who The Standard has chosen not to name as that would identify the victim, also pleaded guilty to breaching a family violence intervention order and driving offences while at the Warrnambool Magistrate Court on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Police prosecutor Jacqui Joseph told the court on January 8, 2024 at 8.05pm, the man was observed driving on the Cobden-Lavers Hill Road without registration plates on the front or back. When intercepted, checks revealed he had a cancelled drivers licence and the registration had expired.
On February 14, 2024 the man was at his parents' home in Cobden and wanting to get home to his address when he organised the victim and his daughter to give him a lift.
The victim arrived and found the man in an agitated state. The man was seated in the back passenger seat and whilst driving on the Cobden-Lavers Hill Road, yelled abuse at his daughter. The victim asked the man to calm down, but the man grabbed the victim by his shirt, shaking him, causing him to fight to control the car.
The man told the victim to pull over and once stopped, the man reached over through the middle of seats and pinned down the victim to the car door with his forearm pressed against his neck.
The victim waited for the man to calm down before pulling off again. Once at the man's house, while still in the car, the man reached through the seat and again pinned the victim with his forearm. Then he put his arm around the victim's neck and head, putting the victim in a choke-hold. The victim stated he was struggling to breathe.
The man then pulled the victim's head down to the handbrake area of the car and punched him two or three times. Someone came out of the house and pulled him off. The victim got out of the car, the man started punching it, and yelling at him. He threw a bottle at the victim but missed. The man walked around the car, grabbed the victim around the collar and punched him once in the mouth and the ear.
He was pulled off the victim, who got into his car and left. The victim sustained bruising and scratching to the neck area. As a result of the force used by the man the headrest in the driver's side was bent and damaged.
He was interviewed by police on February 17, made admissions that a struggle occurred in the car but denied what happened while driving, stating it all happened in the house and denied assaulting the victim.
Lawyer Ian Pugh said his client had been trying to get mental health help.
"Until all this happened, he had a relatively clear history," Mr Pugh said.
Magistrate Franz Holzer sentenced the man to an 18 month Community Correction Order under supervision, treatment for drug alcohol mental health and offending behaviour programs.
If not for a guilty plea, Mr Holzer said the man would have been jailed.
