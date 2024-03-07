Family home close to all amenities

The Standard
House of the Week
March 8 2024
  • 101 Daltons Road, Warrnambool
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $1.85 million
  • Agency: Lisa Fitzgerald Real Estate
  • Agent: Lisa Fitzgerald 0437 323 410
  • Inspect: Saturday, 11am to 11.30am

Check out this terrifically positioned three bedroom home, set on 585 square metres with a good size yard, large pergola and double drive-through garage.

