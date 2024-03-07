Family home close to all amenities

Check out this terrifically positioned three bedroom home, set on 585 square metres with a good size yard, large pergola and double drive-through garage.
With a well-designed floorplan, the spacious first living area features a soundproof brick feature wall so you can't hear dad tinkering in the shed! This room also has a gas wall furnace.
The large east-facing kitchen has blackwood cabinetry, beautiful new flooring and a relatively new oven and cooktop. The kitchen includes open plan dining and a second living room with gas wall furnace.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite, while the other two bedrooms have built-in robes.
The yard is a good size and has a large pergola finished with paving.
The property is located close to schools, kindergarten, a milk bar, fish and chips, parks, walking spots and a service station.
The family bathroom has a bath, shower and vanity, and there's a separate toilet, laundry and linen cupboard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.