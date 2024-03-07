New 21-day concussion rule for local footballers

A landmark change to the AFL's concussion guidelines will have major ramifications for south-west footballers at all levels, junior and senior.
Under new protocols, community footballers who suffer a concussion will now have to wait a minimum 21 days before they can return to play and will need a medical clearance to do so.
The day of the incident is classed as day zero, with a player able to return to the field on day 21 at the earliest.
Previously, players had to wait at least 12 days after a concussion before returning to play in community football.
All other competitions below the AFL, including the VFL, VFLW, Coates Talent league and all community football, will adopt the new protocols.
The league will work with the South Australian National Football League and Western Australian Football Commission to encourage them to implement the changes in their states.
AFL and AFLW players who are concussed will still abide by a 12-day minimum return-to-play protocol due to the "advanced care settings" available to those at the professional level.
AFL Western District region manager Jason Muldoon confirmed the new protocols would apply to the region's competitions.
He is confident local trainers have "the best interest of the player at heart" when identifying a concussion.
"We understand that a lot of our local trainers are volunteers, we're really lucky that we do have some fantastic trainers in the region, who have got some great qualifications but there certainly are some resources," he said.
"I know the head check app is used quite extensively across the region. There are certainly some resources there but I'm not going to comment on how our trainers do things.
"We're very diligent and they have the best interest of the player at heart in all these circumstances."
The AFL's policy change is in line with the recent Australian Institute of Sport's concussion and brain health position statement regarding return to play protocols post-concussion.
Concussions and their long-term effects continue to be a huge point of focus in football, with star Melbourne Demon Angus Brayshaw the latest AFL player to prematurely retire because of the issue.
Muldoon is pleased to see the AFL taking the issue so seriously.
"I think that's probably the good thing about the AFL, as they are becoming more aware of the symptoms and the side-effects of these concussions, they are adjusting to what the best available evidence (says)," Muldoon said.
"The AIS report has really gone to another level. I think we're probably the most stringent competition around the head knocks.
"We're not taking these things lightly and we're adjusting as we learn more and it's a space where previously we probably haven't had as much information and as much knowledge as we have now but we think that will continue to evolve as more cases appear."
