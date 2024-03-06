Bulldozer on fire causes blaze, air support called in

Emergency services were called to a bulldozer on fire near Dartmoor on Wednesday evening, March 6.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said 12 CFA units responded to reports of a bulldozer being on fire on North Dartmoor Road near Dartmoor at 6.51pm.
"Units responded from Mumbannar, Nelson, Digby, Drik Drik, Lyons, Dartmoor, Green Triangle, Timberlands and Strathdownie," they said.
"Crews discovered a two hectare grass fire that was spreading.
"Air support was called to assist.
"The incident was deemed under control at 8.30pm and safe at 8.57pm."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.