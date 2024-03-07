Friends eager to take on state's best alongside athletics club teammates

Close friends and up-and-coming runners Miranda Jansz and Charlotte Staaks are excited to test themselves against the state's best talents at the state track and field championships this weekend.
The 11-year-olds are part of a strong 25-person Warrnambool Little Athletics contingent contesting the event at Knox Park Athletics Centre on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10.
Staaks will run in the 1500-metres and 1800m races while Jansz is taking on the 400m, 800m and 1500m events, as well as the high jump.
Miranda is hoping to "just do my best" while Charlotte is aiming to "maybe place second or top-three in the 1500m and try my best in the 800m".
Charlotte has been training consistently in preparation for the event and has also qualified for the national championships in April.
Jansz runs during the week and is also a member of the Warrnambool Swimming Club.
Team manager Mark Jansz was thrilled to see 25 athletes heading to the event which he said was the club's "biggest team in a little while".
"It is a really fun weekend," he said.
"For some kids it's their first experience at a really big state event.
"Especially those that are in the under nines age group but for others that have been there before it's that reward for effort during the year and it's a chance for them to compete against the best in Little Athletics from across the state and see how they go.
"Some may perform well and could be a chance of a medal and others the experience is just going to be what it's all about."
