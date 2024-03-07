The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Friends eager to take on state's best alongside athletics club teammates

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 12 2024 - 4:09pm, first published March 7 2024 - 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miranda Jansz and Charlotte Staaks, pictured in February after the Surf T Surf, are contesting the state track and field championships this weekend. Picture by Sean McKenna
Miranda Jansz and Charlotte Staaks, pictured in February after the Surf T Surf, are contesting the state track and field championships this weekend. Picture by Sean McKenna

Close friends and up-and-coming runners Miranda Jansz and Charlotte Staaks are excited to test themselves against the state's best talents at the state track and field championships this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.