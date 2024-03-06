Cheers to that: Former railways bar maid toasts to 100th birthday

More than 40 friends and relatives of Warrnambool's Nellie Ryan have connected for the first time in years at the centenarian's celebrations.
It was a party for the ages as people hailing from Koroit and Hawkesdale to Horsham and Rainbow congratulated the birthday girl on turning 100-years-old on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at the city's RSL.
Nephew Barry Byron said Ms Ryan was the glue that held multiple families together.
"She's led a life with no fuss, no bother, and with a bit of good luck she's reached 100," he said.
"She doesn't have any children of her own but she's always loved her nephews and nieces, she's so kind-hearted."
Growing up on a farming property in Moyne Shire, Ms Ryan was the second of 11 children.
She attended the Crossley school with her sisters Mary and Rose, before leaving to work on the railways.
Mr Byron said she worked there for 57 years.
"She was a very strict boss, she had everything sparkling as the manageress of the refreshment rooms at the railway stations," he said.
"She started off at Camperdown, then went on as relieving staff across Victoria before going to Horsham. She remained there until refreshment rooms closed in the 1980s.
"Making sure people got on their trains was part of her job.
"She was also a big fan of the North Melbourne footy club, her and her sister were members for nearly 60 years."
