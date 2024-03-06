The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Cheers to that: Former railways bar maid toasts to 100th birthday

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 6 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Ellen (Nellie) Elizabeth Ryan has celebrated her 100th birthday at the city's RSL.
Warrnambool's Ellen (Nellie) Elizabeth Ryan has celebrated her 100th birthday at the city's RSL.

More than 40 friends and relatives of Warrnambool's Nellie Ryan have connected for the first time in years at the centenarian's celebrations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.