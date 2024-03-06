'Helps the way I play': Finals-bound all-rounder flourishing in longer form

Finals-bound West Warrnambool all-rounder Justin Snow attributes a late season surge in his batting form to the return of two-day cricket.
The Panthers vice-captain scored 187 runs at an average of 46.75 after round 12 when the competition reverted to the 80-over format.
In the four one-day games he played at the start of the season he was averaging 18 with the bat.
Snow believes his batting style is more suited to the longer format.
"I had a slow start, I missed a few games because I was away but since coming back the two-day cricket probably helps the way I play a bit, spending a bit of time at the crease, it's been good," he told The Standard.
"It's just having that time to get yourself in and assess the wicket rather than going hard from ball-one in one-dayers.
"You've got that time to adjust and bat partnerships which helps."
Snow, in his second season with the Panthers, has also been dangerous with the ball during the two-day action, snaring 10 wickets with his tweakers from five games.
The all-rounder looms as a key player for the Panthers outfit which takes on reigning-premier Nestles this weekend in a qualifying final at Allansford.
He knows downing the Factory won't be easy but has faith his side can prevail.
"Obviously they're the reigning premiers so they're a good all-round team," he said.
"I know they've got a few good seam options, big Pricey (Matthew Price) ran through us earlier in the year so it's probably just negating the early onslaught with the new ball and hopefully we can bat deep into the 80 and contain their good batsmen.
"Obviously Geoff Williams and Jacob Hetherington are probably the key wickets to hopefully go a long way to get us the win."
The Panthers were left with a gaping hole when prolific runscorer and former club coach Alastair Templeton departed to Port Fairy in the off-season however a number of players have stood up to fill the void.
Skipper Ben Threlfall (636 runs at 63.6) has returned to his dominant best while youthful trio Joe Douglas (30 wickets), Joe Nyikos (432 runs and 10 wickets) and Brock Gannon (11 wickets and 122 runs) have all elevated their games.
"I thought it was going to be more of a development year with a lot of young players but the likes of Joey Douglas, Brock Gannon, Joey Nyikos they've all sort of stepped up which has helped us sneak into the six," Snow said.
