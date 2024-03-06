Five-hectare grass fire impacts power pole, burns towards trees

Updated, March 6, 4.15pm: A Powercor spokesman said around 70 customers were still impacted after a power pole was involved in a five-hectare grass fire.
The spokesman said crews were responding to a fault on Wednesday afternoon.
"The fault occurred just after 10.30am and is impacting about 70 customers," he said.
"Powercor crews are working to replace a pole this afternoon. The repairs are complex, with both 22kv and 66kv circuits attached to the pole.
"We are working as quickly as possible to safely restore power and we expect to have all customers back on supply by 9pm. We thank customers for their patience as we conduct this work and will keep them updated via SMS and our website."
The cause of the fault is being investigated but is not being treated as suspicious.
Earlier: A five-hectare grass fire impacted a power pole and was burning towards trees north of Portland on Wednesday.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesman said FRV and Country Fire Authority crews were called to the fire at Crowes Road in Bolwarra at 10.47am on March 6.
He said the fire covered about five hectares and was burning towards trees.
"A power pole was also on fire," he said.
"Firefighters extinguished the blaze. The situation was under control at 11.35am."
Crews remained on the scene to ensure safety.
Powercor and Victoria Police are also attending the scene.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
The Powercor website said hundreds of customers were without power at Darmoor, Gorae West, Cashmore, Drumborg, Portland North, Heywood, Greenwald, Balwarra, Cape Bridgewater and Mount Richmond.
More to come.
