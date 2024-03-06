The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Students celebrate success at South West TAFE graduation ceremony

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
March 6 2024 - 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
These students were among 71 people who graduated from South West TAFE in 2023. Picture supplied
These students were among 71 people who graduated from South West TAFE in 2023. Picture supplied

More than 70 students graduated from South West TAFE at a ceremony on Tuesday, March 5.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.