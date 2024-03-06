Heritage-listed building in CBD sparks flurry of interest from buyers

If the walls of a heritage-listed building in Warrnambool's CBD could talk, they would have a lot of stories to tell.
The Koroit Street property boasts a sandstone home, which was built in 1879, and a grand hall, which was built in 1889.
Northeast Stockdale and Leggo agent Matt Northeast said there had been a flurry of interest in the former Ellerslie College site.
He said there had been more than 50 interested parties inspect the "breathtaking" property, which was being sold for $1.54 million.
Mr Northeast said the property would be suitable for a number of uses, including accommodation, a space to showcase art or as a private residence.
"The property is set on a 1400-square-metre block right in the heart of the CBD," he said.
Ocean views can be enjoyed from the back of the property and there is parking for nine vehicles.
Mr Northeast said the property's gothic revival style architecture made it a sight to behold.
"The hall itself was built as Ellerslie College," he said
"It also housed the first classrooms of Warrnambool High School in 1907, when it was known as Warrnambool Agricultural High School."
Mr Northeast said it had also been home to a Scout group, the city's first Lutheran services, art classes and it was leased to WDEA in 2010.
"More recently it's been used as a private residence," he said.
The property features timber floors throughout, with the residence offering five bedrooms.
"The possibilities are endless with this one," Mr Northeast said.
"Be it a home, commercial space, restaurant, accommodation house or community centre - you can really let your imagination run wild."
