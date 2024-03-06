'Kath and Kim' mural helps give aged care residents a whale of a time

Just like the hit TV show, mother and calf Southern Right Whales Kath and Kim have proven popular at Warrnambool's Mercy Place.
Lifestyle coordinator Megan Crossley said the nod to the region's marine life had been a major hit for the aged care residents since a new mural of the whales was installed last month.
"It is gorgeous, everyone notices them and it's a real talking point," she said.
"It was donated to us by the Mercy Foundation, they had a meeting with the residents to see what they'd like and they said an outdoor piece of artwork would be beautiful.
"Then it was just a matter of finding the right artist, we found Emily Wright from the south-west coast who came and did the painting for us. Whales are iconic for Warrnambool, that's what the residents wanted.
"It took about a week to be put together and was a wonderful process to watch. All the residents were up and down the promenade and sitting there watching her work.
"When it was all done, she gave it a seal and we had a naming competition. We decided they're called Kath and Kim, that was the most popular option.
"It's been very positively received."
Resident Leonie Smith was one of its biggest fans.
"It is the most beautiful mural I've ever seen, I love it," she said.
Ms Crossley said the mural was a simple way of "brightening residents' days".
"A lot of them have fond memories of going to the beach and watching the whales," she said.
"It makes it feel a little more like home for them, because a lot of them mightn't be able to go out. It's awesome they can enjoy it."
