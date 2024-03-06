Yep, that really happened: Lake Pertobe a wonderful wild west

It is perhaps fitting that the history behind Lake Pertobe is what it is.
This iconic Warrnambool landmark was once a swampy wasteland, that was separated from the sea by a thin sandbar.
The creatures that called the swamp home, had their dwellings regularly upended when the sea would breach the sandbar.
It was a tough and fearsome environment, and while it is now so shiny it is almost unrecognisable, it still has a tiny touch of that outlaw land to it.
This of course comes in the form of the now famous (or infamous maybe) nine-metre slide that has come under fire for its safety issues since opening in late 2022.
And while the hype around the slide has calmed, it is still a daunting sight for some in a world where risk aversion is commonplace.
Lake Pertobe has been a long and fruitful labour for Warrnambool City Council.
It had been on the minds of city leaders from the early 1960s and in the 1970s when the task of turning the swamp into a children's wonderland stepped up some gears.
It was ambitious and like most big projects, had some false starts.
But once it got off the ground in the middle of the decade, it was an instant hit.
Warrnambool was always a tourism hotspot, but this lifted it to another level, providing families with hours of free entertainment.
But as good as Lake Pertobe is, and always was, it has always been a little bit wild west.
As a child of the 80's, there were some terrifying challenges to take on back in the day.
As pictured here, the cable bridge across the lake was one of these.
To be fair, a bridge is a little bit too complimentary a description.
It was basically three cables - one for each hand to grab, with another to walk on.
These cables were so thin they made tight ropes look like the width of a highway.
The water below was a swallow depth, but it was its murky bottom that made it so important to cling on for dear life until you made it across.
Then there were the early flying foxes that began as something as simple as rope running along a rail as you held on for dear life.
If you did lose grip then the fall was not only ungraceful, but also dangerously long, with only a thin layer of sand to break it.
But perhaps the most feared piece of play equipment at Lake Pertobe was also one of the smallest.
It was a pocket rocket, a devil of a contraption that packed so much more punch that could be expected.
It didn't really have a name, maybe the spinning apple was something that sticks in my head from the time.
It was shaped as an apple with two doors and three seats inside. In the middle was a steel wheel that could be spun by those seated. And boy was it spun.
It was only inches from the ground and the doors were wide enough to get out, but once that apple started spinning, it was nigh on impossible to bail out.
With a head full of steam, this thing was flying, and the force of the ride would throw your head into the back wall or your legs into the steel steering wheel.
But the real horror was the extreme dizziness and nausea for those with a weak stomach.
Once the ride had stopped, stepping out was fraught with danger, it was a stagger.
It was a ride for the brave and those with a strong constitution.
Of course Lake Pertobe is and was about so much more than the high-risk play equipment.
There are the boats, the maze, barbecue areas, walking tracks, cricket pitches.
It is home to markets, festivals, fun runs, car shows and so much more.
But it is called an adventure playground, and true to its word, that is what it has always been and still remains.
