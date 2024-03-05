Police want to identify woman after perfume theft

Warrnambool police are investigating the theft of expensive perfume at a chemist outlet.
A Victoria Police spokesman said it was alleged a woman entered a Raglan Parade store on Tuesday, January 9, and began to retrieve perfume products from a closed cabinet.
"She placed the items into a bag before exiting the store without paying," he said.
"Investigators have released images of a woman they believe can assist with their enquiries.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.