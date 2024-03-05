More than 3000 south-west customers affected by power outage

The cause of a power outage which affected more than 3000 customers in Warrnambool and outlying areas is being investigated.
The outage occurred shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday, March 6.
It affected customers in some areas of Warrnambool, Allansford, Cudgee, Wangoom, Panmure, Naringal, Purnim and Mepunga East.
Power was restored to some Warrnambool customers 10 minutes after the outage.
A CitiPower spokesman said the cause was being investigated.
