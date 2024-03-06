Hoon busted unlicensed driving, police thank public for information

A 22-year-old Camperdown man will be charged with being unlicensed and reportedly involved in hoon driving.
Terang police Senior Constable Bevan Marr said residents reported a red dual cab utility was involved in doing burnouts in King Street late on Sunday night, March 3.
He said unfortunately residents did not want to make official statements fearing retribution from the occupiers of a Terang address.
Investigations led to the vehicle and driver being identified.
Uniform police officers then observed the driver behind the wheel of a vehicle in Camperdown about 2pm on Tuesday.
The driver was intercepted and the vehicle impounded, which will attract towing and storage fees of $1295.
He will also be charged with unlicensed driving and be summoned to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date.
Senior Constable Marr said there were a variety of ways police could take appropriate action but information from the public was crucial.
"There's more than one way to skin a cat," he said.
"This driver was observed driving. His vehicle has been impounded and he will be summoned to appear in court.
"He has multiple prior driving offences and will face a heavy fine and further licence suspension in court."
With a long weekend coming up and Easter not far away, Senior Constable Marr said police would be actively patrolling roads in Corangamite and across the south-west.
"We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely. Taking all care and obeying road rules are crucial in achieving that goal," he said.
