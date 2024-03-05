The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Serious concerns': Moyne, Warrnambool question wind zone decision

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 6 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could the view of Warrnambool and Port Fairy look like this? The new wind zone has been scaled back to only include Warrnambool and Port Fairy, not Warrnambool. This is an image of what it would have looked like in Discovery Bay.
Could the view of Warrnambool and Port Fairy look like this? The new wind zone has been scaled back to only include Warrnambool and Port Fairy, not Warrnambool. This is an image of what it would have looked like in Discovery Bay.

Warrnambool City and Moyne Shire councils have expressed concern over a decision to declare a wind farm zone off the coast of Warrnambool and Port Fairy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.