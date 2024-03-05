'Enough is enough': All communities need to do their bit for renewable energy, says MP

Communities other than Moyne "need to do their fair share" when it comes to renewable energy, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
He said the announcement that the proposed offshore wind farm would only be built off the coast of Warrnambool and Port Fairy was disappointing.
"It's welcome news for Portland but it seems very strange that is has all now been moved to off the coast of Warrnambool and Port Fairy," Mr Tehan said.
"I assume there are good reasons but they are not apparent."
Mr Tehan said he believed community members in Moyne and Warrnambool council areas would have a lot of questions that needed to be answered.
He said those included what the potential impact would be on the whales which migrated to waters off Warrnambool each year.
"When it comes to Moyne Shire, they have done more than their fair share of heavy lifting when it comes to renewable energy," Mr Tehan said.
"The feedback I'm getting is 'enough is enough'.
"Other communities need to do their fair share - let's start doing some of this in Port Phillip Bay so that everyone - including people in Melbourne - do their bit."
Mr Tehan also slammed the consultation on the proposal.
"The consultation from day one has been severely lacking," he said.
On Tuesday it was revealed the original proposal of 5100-square-metres had been cut to 1030-square-metres and contained to an area west of Port Fairy to the east of Logan's Beach whale nursery in Warrnambool.
The decision, announced this week, would spare Portland and Cape Bridgewater from being "surrounded" by wind turbines both on land and out to sea - and scuttle three proposed offshore windfarms.
Located 15 to 20 kilometres off the coast, the zone - the third officially declared in Australia - no longer includes South Australia.
The major scaling back of the wind zone would also mean fewer jobs and produce less renewable energy from offshore projects in the region.
The new zone would allow for 2.9GW of offshore wind energy - enough to power two million homes or the equivalent to two-and-a-half Portland aluminium smelters which currently uses 10 per cent of the state's electricity.
It would create 1740 jobs during construction and 870 ongoing operation jobs such as engineers, labourers, technicians, operators, riggers, divers and administrators.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.