The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Enough is enough': All communities need to do their bit for renewable energy, says MP

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 6 2024 - 3:56pm, first published 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offshore windfarms will soon be a common sight along the coast from Warrnambool to Port Fairy.
Offshore windfarms will soon be a common sight along the coast from Warrnambool to Port Fairy.

Communities other than Moyne "need to do their fair share" when it comes to renewable energy, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.