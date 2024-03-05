Anti-social squatters causing major headaches

The owner of a dwelling at the rear of the Salvation Army Church in Warrnambool's Lava Street is refusing to evict squatters.
Police are reporting there's been a sharp rise in anti-social behaviour in the central business district, particularly in Lava Street and at the front of the Coles supermarket.
Members of the public are regularly abused and subjected to anti-social behaviour, including foul-mouthed abuse by a number of itinerant semi-homeless people who have taken up residence in the dwelling.
Police not authorised to comment publicly say the dwelling is being used as a drug den.
There's used needles throughout the dwelling and clear evidence those living there have been defecating in the dwelling despite there being a working toilet.
The activities of a nearby sporting facility have also been drastically impacted, with parents not wanting to have their children subjected to abuse by the nearby squatters.
The owner, who The Standard at this stage has chosen not to name, was contacted but denied even owning the property.
It's understood he's in the process of obtaining permits from the Warrnambool City Council to undertake demolition work.
Neighbours say they have contacted the owner.
One man, who has lived in Lava Street for 40 years, said something had to be done to stop the anti-social behaviour.
"It's just bloody horrendous," he said on Wednesday morning, March 6.
"It goes night and day, every day. Everyone has had enough.
"Yesterday there were council officers over there picking up needles after the fire. We've been told a demolition order has been approved."
On Tuesday, March 5, Warrnambool Fire Rescue Victoria officers and Country Fire Authority volunteers attended at the property after a fire was reported at 12.39pm.
There was a small fire at the Lava Street property which was quickly brought under control.
It's understood a man lit a fire in what he thought was a contained area to cook. That fire spread to nearby grass which led to the alarm being raised.
It's expected that one of the squatters will be charged with lighting the fire during a fire danger period.
Police are ramping up their efforts to dissuade the squatters from remaining in the area.
Infringement notices have been issued for having open containers of alcohol in the central business district and for offensive behaviour.
Police have also attempted to alleviate the situation using move-on powers but the squatters also bounce between the make-shift home and the Coles supermarket area.
The squatters are well-known to local police and regularly appear in court for minor offending.
They are all Warrnambool based and are made up of four men and a woman with lengthy criminal histories.
In late January one of the men appeared in the Warrnambool court charged with six offences after he repeatedly smashed his own head against a wall until it bled profusely and flicked blood at passing shoppers at the front of the supermarket.
He was fined $600.
The court was shown disturbing body-worn camera footage of police trying to deal with the man.
Anyone with information should contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
