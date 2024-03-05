Passenger suffers major injuries in highway crash

A 38-year-old Warrnambool man is lucky to have survived a single-vehicle collision at Codrington, but has suffered significant injuries.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Tom Morris said that about 10pm on Tuesday night, March 5, a silver Holden Commodore station wagon was travelling west towards Portland when it crashed near the intersection with Fergusons Road.
"It appears the driver, a 24-year-old Warrnambool woman, has drifted onto the left-hand side of the road and collided with a metal power pole," he said.
"The vehicle came to rest partially blocking the west-bound lane.
"The driver pulled herself from the vehicle, while the passenger had to be extracted by emergency services."
Sergeant Morris said the driver and passenger were both transported by ambulance to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment after suffering significant injuries.
It appears the 38-year-old passenger suffered the most serious injuries.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to Codrington about 10.15pm.
They said a woman was transported by road to South West Healthcare Warrnambool in a stable condition with an upper body injury.
"A man in his 30s was transported by road to South West Healthcare Warrnambool. There are no further details at this stage."
Last year there were 17 people killed on south-west roads, as the state road toll reached a 15 year high.
So far this year there has been a significant reduction in south-west road trauma, both fatalities and serious injury collisions.
This year there have been 49 lives lost on Victorian roads, a more than 20 per cent reduction on the 62 for the same time last year.
