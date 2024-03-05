The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Radar uncovers location: Search for identity of people in unmarked graves

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 6 2024 - 9:44am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda Cemetery Trust president Rex Mathieson needs help identifying who is in unmarked graves at the bush location. Picture by Katrina Lovell
Nirranda Cemetery Trust president Rex Mathieson needs help identifying who is in unmarked graves at the bush location. Picture by Katrina Lovell

Ground penetrating radar has uncovered about 30 unmarked graves at Nirranda cemetery but now the search is on to name them all.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.