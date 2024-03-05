Radar uncovers location: Search for identity of people in unmarked graves

Ground penetrating radar has uncovered about 30 unmarked graves at Nirranda cemetery but now the search is on to name them all.
Nirranda Cemetery Trust president Rex Mathieson has put out the call for relatives of the region's early pioneers in the hope they can uncover the identity of those buried there.
Among those buried in unmarked graves are three children - one aged seven and another aged three.
The youngest person buried in the unmarked grave was Mr Mathieson's aunt Violet who was just three weeks old when she died in 1923 of spina bifida.
Years ago, a bluestone boulder was put at the site which simply says: "In memory of early unmarked burials".
After years of research, they have been able to come up with names for around 22 people but are now calling on the public for help.
The cemetery - on 10 acres off Blakes Road - was first gazetted in 1881 and 10 years later the first person was buried there.
"There were 25-to 30 burials and then it lost its popularity, for want of a better word, and fell into disrepair," Mr Mathieson said.
In 1972, the then Warrnambool shire convened a public meeting and a new trust was established to oversee the cemetery.
"From there the cemetery was tidied up and burials started taking place again, the first one in 1976," Mr Mathieson said.
"We love our little bush setting."
The lost graves were probably marked with wooden crosses which Mr Mathieson said could have been destroyed in early fires that swept along the coast.
Mr Mathieson, 80, recalls riding to the cemetery as a child and back then it was overgrown with tea tree and bracken.
He said in those days there was a marble headstone with no inscription on it, and just a handful of marked graves there. Historical records of who was buried where were were either lost or thrown out.
"We employed a consultant with ground penetrating radar, so we know approximately where the burials are but it doesn't show up skeletal remains or anything like that," Mr Mathieson said.
"There's a possibility there are people in the community who know of an aunt or uncle that was buried there prior to 1972."
Despite the trust's extensive research, there are still some names missing from the list of people buried there and they want to make sure their name is included on a new plaque they will soon cast and attach to the bluestone boulder overlooking the bare patch of ground.
They plan to name the person, their age and the date they died.
Mr Mathieson can be contacted at: brendamathieson@bigpond.com and 0428 900 388.
