The flyer at a meatworks that led to a serendipitous music collaboration

When Billy Barker took a flyer seeking musicians to a Warrnambool meatworks, he never imagined the serendipitous collaboration that would later grace the stage at Folkie.
The Killarney musician dropped the flyer at Midfield Meat in 2022 with the aim to let the largely international workforce know there was a thriving music scene in the south-west.
Little did he know David Darba, who was employed at the meatworks and living in Warrnambool on a working visa, had posted in a local community Facebook group asking if anyone wanted to jam.
Darba's post went unanswered but some three months later the Timor-Leste musician, producer and percussionist was alerted to the flyer at work by his friend and then-colleague Jose Da Costa.
A few WhatsApp messages later and Darba was inside Barker's studio where - in their words - two strangers became brothers.
Darba joined Barker's band as his drummer and in August 2023 they performed a traditional Tetum folk song with a group of Timor-Leste nationals at the Dart and Marlin's inaugural Winter Block Party.
From there the group gathered momentum, playing at Loch Hart Music Festival in Princetown/Kirrae Whurrong Country in January 2024 and joining the bill of the Port Fairy Folk Festival in March.
Barker said Folkie director Justin Rudge was an early adopter of the cross-culture collaboration, even before the group knew what they were doing themselves.
"He put a lot of trust in us as we were figuring out what it would all look like," he said.
The group are billed to feature a number of times over the Folkie weekend, including inside the iconic Shebeen with the Find Your Voice Choir, who they met for the first time just weeks before the festival.
They arrived at Warrnambool Lighthouse Theatre on February 29 to find the 200-person choir had already been rehearsing one of their traditional folk songs.
"We walked in and suddenly they started singing the song in their language - Tetum - it was just incredible," Barker said.
Darba said the performance left him emotional, speechless and excited for their biggest gig yet.
Port Fairy Folk Festival runs from Friday, March 8 to Monday, March 11.
The group will play in the Shebeen at 2.30pm Saturday at the Lecture Hall at 3pm Sunday.
Barker said the weekend's performance wouldn't be possible without Da Costa, the main facilitator of the group, and a Warrnambool City Council grant which was auspiced by the Find Your Voice Choir.
He said the money helped fund traditional instruments and dress which Da Costa was hoping to bring over from Timor-Leste in time for Folkie.
Barker said they were still waiting for immigration to approve Da Costa's tourist visa on March 5, just days out from the festival where he intends to provide important dialogue explaining the cultural elements of the show.
