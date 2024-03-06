Behind the stumps: Determined skipper fresh and firing for finals

Koroit captain Mitch Lang admits when it comes to his own form with the bat no one is a harsher critic than himself.
Fiercely determined to lead by example and setting himself high standards, the classy batter is always eyeing his next big score.
But ahead of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division two finals series, Lang, who works at St Joseph's School in Coleraine is focusing on the possibilities ahead for his team and driving the standards as the Saints search for precious premiership silverware.
Whatever rewards come from an individual perspective are only just a bonus.
He has steadily built form and finished the home-and-away season with 246 runs at an average of 24.60 with two half-centuries.
More importantly, the right hander - who relinquished the coaching this season to Warrnambool star Steph Townsend and is the club's sole captain- warmed up for finals with a fifty against Port Fairy in the final round win.
"I'm probably a bit harsh on myself when it comes to my own batting," he told The Standard.
"I've worked pretty hard on the mental side of things, particularly with (coach) Steph (Townsend). I missed a chunk of cricket before Christmas and it's taken me a bit to get back into it a bit.
"Steph has been great for me, she comes to Hamilton (every week) and I have a 40 to 45 minute hit with her on Tuesday arvos and it's been great to bounce off her and just chat about the game, we both really enjoy that. We're both pretty harsh on our own games when we are at the crease.
"I haven't probably found the results individually I've been looking for but I feel like I'm hitting form now and as captain you want to be producing."
Lang said stepping aside from the coaching side of things and allowing a flow of new ideas with new faces Townsend, Lachi Rooke and Josh Campbell had re-energised the group.
"Having given up the coaching and stepping into captaincy, I've found the more I've got to do the more I worry about my batting in a way," he said.
"It's just dealing with different battles. Stepping out of that has been a bit of a challenge. I've got a bit of a new look on the game now with Rookey and those new people coming in and as a group I think we've now found a happy medium with who we are as a team."
The Saints will take on Allansford-Panmure at Dennington in an elimination final and Lang said the group was embracing the challenge after a successful home-and-away season.
He said everything that happened during the season meant nothing now and it was time to start again.
"We're all really excited, as a group we feel like we've been playing some really good cricket," he said.
"We're here for a reason and we've done what we can (to qualify for finals) so we're prepared and ready to go.
"You work hard for more than six months maybe even eight. if you don't get there it feels a bit pointless. But they're a good side, we haven't seen them yet this year but they have some handy cricketers, some we've played, some we haven't.
"We're just buzzing for the opportunity. Things can chop and change up pretty quickly in Saturday-Sunday games which is exciting but that's finals."
Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval and Allansford's Uebergang Oval have been chosen as the elimination final venues for this weekend's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one action.
Russells Creek and Merrivale will do battle at Mortlake while reigning premiers Nestles play West Warrnambool at Allansford with both pitches producing some excellent cricket in recent weeks.
Top-two sides Allansford-Panmure and Port Fairy will enjoy the weekend off before kicking off their finals campaigns on the weekend of 16 and 17 February.
Warrnambool and District cricket export Brody Couch will jet off back to the USA this off-season after being retained by the San Francisco Unicorns as a domestic player in the Major League Twenty20 Cricket tournament.
The 24-year-old former Nirranda junior and ex-Victorian listed bowler qualifies as a local player through his mother Karin's US heritage.
The second edition of the tournament begins on July 4, 2024, just four days after the ICC Twenty20 World Cup with MI New York the reigning champions.
Couch is coming off an excellent debut season with Northcote in the Victorian Premier Cricket competition, netting 31 wickets at an average of 22.84, including a best of 5-67 against Ringwood.
George Macdonald (Port Fairy) 67; Chamika Fernando (Brierly-Christ Church) 69 and 3-51; Cam Williams (Russells Creek) 50 and 51*; Rukshan Weerasinghe (Russells Creek) 98; Josh Slater (Mortlake) 61; Jack Lee (Dennington) 88; James Elford (Northern Raiders) 3-58 and 59; Craig Britten (Russells Creek) 32, 6-29 and 7-22; Joe Douglas (West Warrnambool) 4-33; Clinton Baker (Mortlake) 5-29; Matt Ringin (Nestles) 4-23
Luke Smith (Woorndoo) 57; Simon Baker (Bookaar) 85; Lachie Boyle (Boorcan) 101; Ash Hunt (Heytesbury Princetown) 50; Edmund Walsh (Cobden) 84; Johno Benallack (Cobden) 74; Travis Brown (Heytesbury Princetown) 67; Angus Uwland (Cobden) 3-26; Danussika Bandara (Pomborneit) 5-4; Stephen Hill (Pomborneit) 3-6; Michael Winzar (Bookaar) 5-34
