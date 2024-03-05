Blind sheep farmer won't let anything stand in his way of achieving dream

Callum Johnston-Robinson is proof you can do anything you set your mind to.
The 15-year-old, who is blind, is proving an asset on the Lake Gillear sheep farm he helps out on.
Mr Johnston-Robinson suffers from Stickler Syndrome and Pierre Robin Syndrome.
"They are both genetic disorders which alter my eyes and my jaw," he said.
"My right eye didn't form properly and I was vision impaired completely in that eye."
His sight began to deteriorate in his left eye later in life and now he is completely blind.
"When I hit 12 I went through more than 50 operations, " he said.
"I completely lost my sight at 14 but I began to lose it on my 12th birthday."
Mr Johnston-Robinson said he went through a very dark period after losing his sight.
"My mental health declined very rapidly, a lot of my dreams were gone," he said.
Mr Johnston-Robinson said he had dreamed of joining the Australian Defence Force or becoming a police officer.
However, he has found a passion for farming and regularly helps out on the sheep farm owned by his girlfriend's parents.
"I do a lot of work with the sheep - I shear, drive the four-wheeler, feed the sheep - anything that needs to be done," Mr Johnston-Robinson said.
He's happy to get in and help out with shearing, with a count of 300 on one of his best days.
Mr Johnston-Robinson said his girlfriend acted as his eyes when he was driving the four-wheeler to get around the farm and muster the sheep from paddock to paddock.
Mr Johnston-Robinson is working with Rural Industries Skill Training in a bid to secure an apprenticeship on a farm when he turns 18.
His dream is to own and run his own sheep farm in the future.
"My plan is to start my own sheep farm," Mr Johnston-Robinson said.
He said he was determined to achieve his dream.
Mr Johnston-Robinson uses a brailler to complete his school work and he uses voice to text to respond to messages on his phone.
He was one of hundreds of students at the 2024 Warrnambool and District Careers Expo on Tuesday.
