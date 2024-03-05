Providers show interest in city's key worker housing proposal

A proposed key worker housing project on former saleyard buffer zone land in Dennington has not been included in the newly released masterplan for the site.
But that doesn't mean the proposal - which has sparked community backlash - has been abandoned.
Warrnambool City Council last year unveiled its "unique" $10 million key worker and affordable housing estate proposal as part of a fast-track plan to address Warrnambool's accommodation crisis.
Mayor Ben Blain said expressions of interest close on March 8, and the proposal had so far attracted good interest.
When a draft masterplan to turn the old saleyards site and surrounding land into mostly housing was released last week, the report noted previously identified "potential community housing" had been removed.
"Based on ongoing discussions with council officers, while there is clear intent by council to deliver a key worker/ affordable housing project within the precinct, the location for this remains uncertain," the report states.
It notes the key worker housing proposal could go anywhere once the land had been rezoned.
"Given that the location of this is still being deliberated, a specific location has not been identified on the concept masterplan, in order to not prejudice the final outcome of this process," it states.
Under the Dennington key worker housing proposal, the council would lease land to a housing provider who ensured half the homes went to key workers and the rest for affordable housing.
After 10 to 15 years, the houses could then be moved to another location and land returned to the council.
Cr Blain said the key worker housing proposal didn't need to be included in the saleyards land masterplan because it wouldn't affect any rezoning of the land.
He told Monday night's council meeting the saleyards draft masterplan was not set in stone, and the community was being asked to comment how it wants the land to be used.
The draft plan would see the former saleyards and surrounding land predominately used for housing.
But the Caramut Road frontage would be set aside for commercial land, and the corner of Coghlans Road could become a convenience store with retail space and possible medical centre.
Extra land has also been set aside for a possible expansion of the stadium.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.