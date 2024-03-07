'Disappointing': Lyndoch stalls on massive loss, secret AGM questions

Embattled Lyndoch Living is being urged to be more transparent and engage with the Warrnambool community after leaving several questions unanswered following a near-$20-million-dollar-loss.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said she was "disappointed" to hear the organisation had held a secret AGM and warned that the community wouldn't support Lyndoch again until its management engaged seriously with them.
The Standard's questions about its finances, AGM, annual report, community transparency and more were left unanswered for days, with Lyndoch insisting it needed "approval" from the Victorian Department of Health.
But the state government said Lyndoch did not need approval.
"This is one for Lyndoch to respond to," a department spokesperson said.
Lyndoch's financial results were posted on the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC) website late on February 29. It showed Lyndoch made a $19.7 million loss for the year ending June 30, 2023.
The Standard sought a response from Sue Cassidy on Sunday, March 3, but was told she was no longer the board chair. Lyndoch had not announced a new date for its cancelled January AGM, which was scheduled to be three months after the organisation was legally required to hold it.
Questions about who the new chair was were unanswered and The Standard was directed to Ms Davidson, who said she and chief financial officer Andrew Long would on Monday, March 4, provide a response on the financials to The Standard.
The ACNC website showed Peter O'Brien was the new board chair, with Ms Cassidy as his deputy.
Early on Monday, Mr Long said Ms Davidson was travelling and would likely be unable to provide a response. He requested a list of questions which would be responded to on Tuesday, March 5.
The Standard submitted 18 questions about its financials, AGM, annual report, transparency and more.
But Mr Long on Tuesday informed The Standard questions about financials would need approval from the health department, which he expected to take days.
The Standard on Tuesday confirmed with Ms Davidson an AGM had been held in secret.
She also said the health department would be handling questions submitted by The Standard.
On Wednesday, March 6, a department of health spokesperson said there'd been some confusion, and it would not be involved in providing a response.
The spokesperson said the questions submitted were Lyndoch-specific and it was a private company.
On Thursday, March 7, Lyndoch Living released a public statement following "some negative social media".
"Not so long ago, Lyndoch informed the community that as at the end of December, a $3 million surplus year to date and at the end of January year to date $3.7 million surplus," it said.
"This means that Lyndoch continues to be financially healthy so we can confidently reassure our stakeholders that Lyndoch continues to go from strength to strength."
In it, chief finance officer Andrew Long attributed the losses to a range of factors.
During the year ending June 30, 2023, the group had an operational deficit of $11,472,438 (2022 operating deficit of $5,483,489) and a net loss of $19,717,989 (2022 net loss of $5,700,958).
The following non cash/non-recurring items included:
The figures show the enormous financial drag that both May Noonan and the Primary Care Centre represented for the organisation.
The $2.45 million operational loss at May Noonan is particularly significant for such a small facility in a single year. The write-off of the inflated $3.6 million goodwill figure for the facility also re-raises red flags about the initial purchase of May Noonan and questions about why the then-board signed off on the ill-fated purchase.
Lyndoch's statement noted the "overall the efficiency of operations (was) excellent" with occupancy between 95-97.4 per cent.
But that figure didn't include 33 beds that remained "offline due to staff shortages" and treated nine respite cases as residents. Lyndoch said 100 per cent of the occupied beds were public, but didn't say whether the beds that had been taken offline were public or private.
The statement said the 2023 Annual Report had also now been published on the Lyndoch website.
But various questions posed by The Standard went unanswered, including about its secret AGM, why the community was not informed and why the annual report had not been released earlier.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said more transparency was needed.
"To hear the AGM was held in secret is disappointing, the community want to get behind this organisation, they can't do that without some level of engagement," she said.
Health Workers' Union assistant secretary David Eden added it would "take some time to address the staffing and financial difficulties the current leadership have inherited".
The full list of questions submitted to Lyndoch were:
1. Your financial assets went from $12,511,223 to $4,806,809 (mostly attributable to change in "held in trust investments"). What caused this change?
2. You borrowed nearly $10 million, after borrowing more than $11 million in 2021-22 to bring total borrowings to $21 million. Why?
3. Is this not a concern given interest rates?
4. Accumulated surplus is down to $6 million. What happens if Lyndoch burns through its spare cash?
5. Do payments to agency staff come under "sub-contracted services" (which rose nearly $2 million from the previous year)?
6. What accounts for the -$4.7 million on disposal of property, plant and equipment?
7. Net financial assets are up to -$35 million, an increase of more than $13 million from the previous year (noting that RADs make up a portion of this). Is this a concern? If not, how will it be fixed?
8. Has Lyndoch held its AGM?
9. If not, how was board membership changed?
10. If so, was the constitution changed, and what changes were made?
11. And is the annual report available?
12. And why was the community not informed?
13. What is the current occupancy rate at Lyndoch? And how many beds are occupied?
14. Does this include people in respite? If so, how many?
15. How many of Lyndoch's beds are currently closed?
16. Who gave the order to close the beds?
17. Were these public or private beds?
18. How does this affect Lyndoch's funding?
