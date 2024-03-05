Jobs for the taking: South-west business operators need young people to step up

South-west young people wanting to pursue a career in a trade are spoilt for choice, according to a number of operators.
More than 50 businesses and organisations from across the region happily spoke to students about the opportunities in their industries at the 2024 Warrnambool District Careers Expo.
Hundreds of students explored what was on offer at the event, hosted by the Neil Porter Legacy, at the Wannon rooms on Tuesday.
GreenCon's manager of business services Tony McAuliffe said the company, which is based in Cobden and recently opened an office in Warrnambool, had a number of roles on offer.
The concrete and construction company, which will celebrate 60 years of operation this month, specialises in agricultural construction.
Commercial and industrial builds, as well as residential are also part of the company, which designs and constructs a large number of dairies.
Mr McAuliffe, who has worked in the industry for almost 30 years, said the industry was experiencing skills shortages across the board.
"We could have five or six people start tomorrow," he said.
Mr McAuliffe said he loved working in construction because of the variety it offered.
"There is never any day that is the same as yesterday," he said.
"Most hours aren't the same as the previous hour."
Mr McAuliffe said in addition to the variety, there was the opportunity to work outside.
One thing Mr McAuliffe is keen to see change in the industry is the lack of females.
"It's male dominated but we need more females," he said.
"I would love to see more females in the industry."
Ibi Majtara was also at the expo representing Hilti.
He said the tool manufacturer worked with a number of industries across the south-west.
"Everyone is crying out for staff - that's their number one issue," Mr Majtara said.
Another sector that is keen to attract and retain staff in the south-west is the automotive industry.
Callaghan Motors marketing co-ordinator Danielle Keilar was at the expo to talk about the opportunities at all the car dealerships in Warrnambool.
She said the takeaway message for young people was that there was a wide range of job pathways in the industry.
"We want people to know that sales and service are not the only career paths in car dealerships," Ms Keilar said.
"We're looking for people to work in people and culture, in marketing, in administration, logistics and there are also the sales and service roles."
Ms Keilar said the dealership had a number of vacancies, as did all dealerships in the city.
"We're always looking for staff," she said.
"We want to grow our business and we want people to come and join us."
Ms Keilar said she also wanted to showcase the changing face of what technicians would do in the future.
"We're looking at electric and hydrogen in the future, so if you're interested in technology, it's a good career option."
Callaghan's dealer principal Steve Callaghan has spoken about the challenges of attracting staff in the past.
