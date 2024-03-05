Police warn social media bullying could be criminal offence

A country cop has warned his community about social media interactions, warning extreme conduct can lead to criminal charges.
Mortlake police Sergeant Matthew Laxton said one of the reasons he joined the force was that he didn't like bullies or bullying.
"Unfortunately, what I am seeing on some locally run social media platform pages are comments which go well beyond a lack of respect, tolerance and understanding - the sort of comments that should have been left behind in the school yard upon reaching adulthood," he said in the Mortlake Lions Club newsletter.
"I fully support page moderators in blocking people who are disrespectful.
"And, be warned - behaviours may constitute criminal offences."
The station commander said offences may include, but were not limited to Using a telecommunications device to menace, harass or offend.
"This is what's known as an indictable offence under the Commonwealth Criminal Code. The test is for a reasonable person to regard the content as menacing, harassing or offensive," Sergeant Laxton said.
"It does not rely on the intent of the person sending the message."
Other charges could include stalking.
"Relevant to on-line behaviours (including direct messaging and posting comments) police can investigate if it seems the person posting or publishing the content seems to have engaged in a course of conduct with the intent of causing physical or mental harm to the victim or of arousing apprehension or fear in the victim for his or her safety," he said.
"If the person posting the material ought to have understood their conduct would be likely to cause such harm or arouse such fear the offence is also made out."
The Sergeant said such offending could be carried out by contacting a victim by post, telephone, fax, text message, e-mail or other electronic communication, publishing on the Internet or by an e-mail or other electronic communication to anyone a statement or other material relating to the victim or any other person; or purporting to relate to, or to originate from, the victim or any other person.
"Social media can be a great tool in keeping a community connected," Sergeant Laxton said.
"It's great to have a mind that is open to productive discussion around differences of opinions, but belittling and harmful comments have no place there.
"Well done to page administrators who volunteer their time to maintain these pages, I take my hat off to you."
Sergeant Laxton requested community members could contact police by contacting Triple Zero (000) for urgent matters such as hoon driving as it occurs, suspicious people or vehicles loitering or seen, and breaches of the peace including loud music.
The police assistance line can be contacted on 131 444 for matters such as property theft or lost property or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
He said a key message to the community was that the more information that was provided to police the better.
"It allows us to know what's going on and times, locations and issues to target. Whinging on social media does not assist," Sergeant Laxton said.
