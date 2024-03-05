The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police warn social media bullying could be criminal offence

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 6 2024 - 11:08am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police warn social media bullying could be criminal offence
Police warn social media bullying could be criminal offence

A country cop has warned his community about social media interactions, warning extreme conduct can lead to criminal charges.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.