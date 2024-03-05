Tasty Plate participants cook up a storm in the kitchen

Jaliya Wick and Deesha Perera were devastated when they learnt Tasty Plate was closing.
The husband and wife, who moved to Australia from Sir Lanka eight years ago, were chefs at the cafe and catering operation.
When the announcement was made the business was no longer viable, Ms Perera lamented the staff and participants at Tasty Plate were the couple's "second family".
"We need to see their smiling faces every morning," she said.
And that is exactly what the couple has been doing in recent weeks.
The two have been hosting cooking classes for former participants.
Ms Perera said the two wanted to continue to work with the participants, who were keen to "keep their skills".
The classes are held four days a week - from Tuesday to Friday.
Participants discuss what they would like to cook for lunch and then head to the supermarket to pick up the supplies.
"We come here and discuss what they would like to make," Ms Perera said.
On Tuesday, participant Simon Ridgwell voted to make his favourite dish - zucchini slice - while Aaron Skinner and Alex Rees decided they wanted to make lasagne.
"We take them grocery shopping and they select the items," Ms Perera said.
They then make lunch, enjoy it together and enjoy a walk and a game of basketball, mini golf or cricket in the afternoon.
"We love working with them," Ms Perera said.
"Our skill is cooking but our passion is working with people with a disability."
Ms Perera said the participants loved cooking and catching up with their former work colleagues.
"They really enjoy it and they wanted to keep their skills," she said.
The two chefs said they were enjoying the classes and are looking for additional work in the disability sector.
They love Warrnambool and say they feel blessed to be able to pass on their cooking skills to people with a disability.
Tasty Plate's closure affected 19 staff members and 14 NDIS participants.
An action group has been set up to help find new opportunities for the people affected by the closure.
Last week, The Standard revealed former participants Brandon Kerr has secured a job at Country Life cafe.
Mr Kerr, 29, said he was loving his new job.
He thanked owner Rob King for contacting him to offer him a role.
"I'm thankful for the opportunities Rob has given me," Mr Kerr said.
Ms Perera said there were more spots available in the cooking classes.
Anyone interested can email nadeesha.perera7@gmail.com
