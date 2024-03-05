Extreme weather tipped for Port Fairy Folk Festival concerns police

Port Fairy police are concerned about Saturday's weather forecast for extreme conditions coinciding with the town's annual folk festival.
Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley said with the temperature tipped to exceed 35 degrees Celsius he advised anyone attending the folk festival stay hydrated by drinking water and seeking shade.
"In addition to the usual warnings and reminders we also have in play an extreme weather forecast for Saturday," he said.
"We want people to remain hydrated with non-alcoholic beverages, including water.
"People can become dehydrated very quickly while drinking alcohol on extremely hot days.
"People also need to seek shade and rest."
Sergeant Walkley said there would be significant police presence both inside the folk festival compound and in the Port Fairy central business district on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
"Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated," he said.
"It's illegal for anyone to have an open container of alcohol in the Port Fairy CBD under the local council bylaws.
"It's also illegal for anyone under 18 years of age to possess or consume alcohol.
"Those offences will attract local laws infringement notices of in excess of $200."
The Port Fairy unit commander reminded parents that adults needed to supervise children, be aware of where they were and have arrangements in place for children to get to and from their accommodation.
He said there was also a two wristband policy in place for within the folk festival compound - one to identify a youth as under 18 years and the other nominating a responsible adult.
"If we find youths in licensed areas of the compound we will be contacting those responsible adults and asking - where is your kid?," he said.
"That's a new initiative which has been introduced this year."
Sergeant Walkley said police encouraged everyone to enjoy the folk festival and associated activities, but to do so without negatively impacting anyone else's enjoyment.
"We want people to have a good time," he said.
The senior officer also raised concerns that if the extreme weather was lifted to catastrophic that could have a further impact on the folk festival.
"The last issue we need is people being dehydrated, tying up ambulances and other emergency services on a day of catastrophic fire danger, so as a precaution we ask that festival goers take all necessary precautions to avoid dehydration," he said.
