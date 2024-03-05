The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Extreme weather tipped for Port Fairy Folk Festival concerns police

AT
By Andrew Thomson
March 6 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have advised those attending the Port Fairy Folk Festival to stay hydrated with extreme weather tipped on Saturday.
Police have advised those attending the Port Fairy Folk Festival to stay hydrated with extreme weather tipped on Saturday.

Port Fairy police are concerned about Saturday's weather forecast for extreme conditions coinciding with the town's annual folk festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.