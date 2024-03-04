Bottles of spirits worth $3500 stolen in BWS store burglary

Police are seeking information from the public after a break-in at the Colac BWS store.
Detective Senior Constable Michael Palmer, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said entry was forced through the glass front doors at the store located on the corner or Hesse and Bromfield streets, by an offender about 3am on Sunday, March 3.
He said more than 20 bottles of spirits were stolen, including bottles of bourbon, whiskey and vodka, valued at about $3500.
There was security camera footage of the offender provided to investigating police officers.
Detective Senior Constable Palmer said there had not been any similar crimes recently committed in Colac.
An audit of the stock is still being completed by store staff.
Anyone with information about the burglary is requested to contact the Colac police station on 5232 8296 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
