Drunk/drug drivers speeding at about 150kmh banned in court

Two south-west men caught speeding at about 150kmh while under the influence of alcohol or drugs have been dealt with in the Warrnambool court.
Michael James Whale pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, March 4, to speeding and drink driving.
Police alleged Whale was clocked on radar at 144kmh along the Hamilton Highway at Lismore during August last year.
He was also alcohol tested and after a positive preliminary breath test then returned an evidentiary reading of .089.
Whale admitted consuming three beers and two bourbons before being pulled over.
He has one prior court appearance for similar offending.
Whale said his actions were stupid.
He said he was just about to get a promotion at work, which would have involved getting a company car and fuel card, but that was all now on hold.
"It's really set me back. I thought I was past all this. It could have been a lot worse," he said.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said Whale had put himself and other road users at risk.
"Think about it and use a bit of common sense," he told Whale.
The defendant was convicted and fined $1000 and lost his licence for 16 months.
Another driver also lost his licence for another year after being caught at 155kmh while under the influence of drugs.
Nathan James Voglino was intercepted by police officers on September 3 last year while driving on the Princes Highway near Codrington at 157kmh.
He tested negative for alcohol but positive to drugs - methamphetamine.
His car was impounded for a month, attracting towing and storage fees of $1137.
The court heard it was his third drug driving offence and third high-range speeding charge.
The magistrate said Voglino started offending in 2019 after he had been living with his grandmother in Melbourne and she passed away, which led to a significant deterioration in his mental health.
Since then Voglino has been diagnosed with ADHD which has led to major positive changes in the defendant's life.
Mr Holzer told Voglino that it was often confronting for someone to provide a written explanation to the court, which the defendant did, and for someone to face their own demons.
"I want you to just learn from this, please," he told Voglino.
"You need to take away a positive, slow down a bit and don't use drugs and drive a car.
"It's as simple as that. The consequences are real and potentially enormous involving risks to the community."
Voglino was fined $1250 and lost his licence for another 12 months from Monday.
