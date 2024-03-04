'Land is scarce': Should less of old saleyards land be used for housing?

Setting aside more of the Warrnambool saleyards land for sport and recreation rather than housing has been flagged by one councillor.
A parcel of land behind the stadium has been earmarked for any future extension, and a 5000-square-metre block on the corner of Caramut and Coghlans roads has been set aside for a "convenience store" with room for retail and possible medical centre.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said that having the opportunity to use the land was the result of a "not universally popular decision" that councillors had to make.
Cr Ziegeler said that as the saleyards used to contribute to the welfare of the city, the recently available land should also contribute "not necessarily by being under roofs for extra rates but by offering options for recreation, sport, commerce and industry".
"Extra ratepayers will not necessarily mean other rates can go down," he said.
"But open free land is scarce and becoming scarcer as the city grows.
"We need green open space for everyone's health and the health of the environment."
Cr Arnott said it was a difficult decision for the four councillors who voted, in November 2022, to close the saleyards.
"The decision was based on data that was received," he said. "The saleyards were closed because they were not profitable."
Cr Arnott said the land did need to generate ongoing income for the council, "whatever form that may be".
She said the report on the saleyards land had been a long time in the making. "It is going to be used predominately for housing," she said. "This is a really good plan moving forward."
Mayor Ben Blain said the draft masterplan recommendations were not set in stone and the future of the land was up to the community.
In imploring residents to have their say, he said it wasn't just council's land but the community's as well. "We all own it," he said.
Cr Blain asked residents to have their say on whether they were happy with the plan or whether more of the land should be used instead for industrial purposes or for community space.
Cr Max Taylor said much of the land around the saleyards, in order to be sold or redeveloped, must first be rezoned - something that could pose issues.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the masterplan would help guide the future use and rezoning of the saleyards site and surrounding privately owned land.
Councillors on Monday, March 5, 2024 voted to begin 28 days of consultation - longer if needed.
