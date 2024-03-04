Senseless vandals spread human excrement over walls, rack up $50k in damages

Vandals caused about $50,000 in damage to a number of buildings in Hamilton, including a heritage-listed church.
Southern Grampians Shire mayor David Robertson slammed the actions.
"It is very unfortunate that this senseless spate of vandalism and damage to council and private properties in Hamilton has occurred over the past week," Cr Robertson said.
"Several locations were graffitied with offensive tagging, with internal fittings smashed and removed from a number of locations across Hamilton."
Stain-glassed windows of the church and the CFA tower at Melville Oval were broken, while toilet seats were ripped from amenities blocks and human excrement was spread across the floor and walls.
Cr Robertson said street furniture was also damaged and there was offensive graffiti throughout the CBD.
"Council has removed the graffiti and works are progressing to repair the damage that has been caused," Cr Robertson said.
"We are going through the process of submitting an insurance claim and it is estimated that the cost to repair the damage will be more than $50,000.
"Victoria police have identified those involved and are handling the matter."
The council said in a statement the behaviour was very distressing and frustrating for staff.
"The ongoing vandalism is very distressing and frustrating for council staff who are faced with the clean-up, creating hours of work and repair bills that are terrible waste of ratepayer funds," the statement said.
"Council have made the decision to close amenities blocks at Lake Hamilton, IGA carpark, Hamilton Botanic Gardens and the Hamilton skatepark from 8pm and reopen at 7am until further notice in an aim to reduce night-time incidents.
"At this stage the Lonsdale Street toilet block will remain open, however should vandalism at this site continue, this may be closed at night as well."
The council urged people to report any suspicious behaviour to police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.