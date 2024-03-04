Australia Day likely to be a top issue for new Moyne Shire councillors

An Australia Day-specific policy will likely be one of the first items Moyne Shire's newly elected councillors will consider.
It comes after councillors voted to receive an Australia Day e-petition at its February meeting, which asked the organisation to "leave Australia Day alone".
"We believe that the debate about Australia Day is not the role of local councils who should be focused on local issues," it states.
"We ask that council leave Australia Day alone and hold community events that celebrate Australia Day, acknowledge Indigenous culture (and) mark Australia Day with citizenship ceremonies."
But councillor Jim Doukas said he wanted to take further action beyond simply receiving the petition, which was submitted too late in January to be tabled before the last council meeting.
"I don't think we have a specific policy for Australia day," he said.
"I think we take it as given we just do Australia Day the way we've always done it ... we need to do something about it, either accept it deny it, answer it in a certain way or take some action, do we form some sort of policy or acknowledge we receive it, say thank you and do as we always do?".
Director of corporate and governance Ed Small said most councils didn't have an Australia Day-specific policy.
He said being an election year, with new councillors being inducted in October, the issue would be more appropriately discussed then.
"My suggestion to, as part of the induction process for a new council, would be that's one of the first items they consider, the sort of ceremony it would want to take, whether a formal policy or practice," he said.
Mr Small also noted there were no rules about who could add their signature to an e-petition, regardless of whether or not they resided within the shire.
