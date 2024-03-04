GHB use on the rise, but dangerous, illicit sedative not prevalent in south-west

Ketamine has not been found in recent drug raids in the south-west, despite a record amount of the drug being seized by police in 2023.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool Criminal Investigation Unit, said the three main drugs seized by district police were cannabis, methamphetamine and GHB.
"In our area where our divisional tasking team have executed warrants in recent weeks and months, there have been no incidents of ketamine," Detective Senior Constable Ryan said.
He said there had been more GHB found in the past 12 months than the previous year.
"We're finding it more than we did previously," Detective Senior Constable Ryan said.
His comments come after the Australian Federal Police (AFP) revealed 882 kilograms of ketamine was seized in 2023.
This was more than double the 415 kilograms seized in 2022.
In July 2023, 84 kilograms of ketamine was hidden inside two new commercial vans on board a cargo ship destined for Sydney.
In the same month the AFP, with the assistance of its law enforcement partners, was responsible for the largest ketamine seizure in Australia after 145 kilograms of the drug was detected in Victoria.
About 80 kilograms of the drug was allegedly concealed in 40 buckets of liquid micro cement which arrived in Melbourne by sea cargo.
In October, a Taiwanese national was charged after 250 grams of ketamine, contained in white and orange capsules inside two vitamin bottles, was allegedly found in his luggage.
On Friday, March 1 about 20 kilograms of ketamine was allegedly located by Australian Border Force officers hidden in the suitcases of an 18-year-old UK national on his arrival at Sydney International Airport.
AFP Acting Commander Kristy Scott said ketamine was a highly-dangerous and addictive substance.
"Ketamine is a dangerous and illicit sedative," she said.
"Its dissociative effects block sensory brain signals and can cause memory loss, feelings of being detached from one's body and prevent their ability to perceive danger," she said.
"Drug addiction has a profound impact on individuals and the wider community. The AFP, together with our state, territory and Commonwealth law enforcement partners, is committed to preventing the significant harm caused to our community as a result of these illicit drug imports.
"We're reminding criminals that we are not only seizing the drugs but arresting alleged offenders who are connected to the imports. We will continue to work to target your illicit operations, identify you and bring you to justice."
