'It's frustrating': Bike stolen from hospital while owner at rehab

Since his miraculous survival after a skydiving accident, Warrnambool's Chris Rantall has been undergoing regular rehabilitation but while at hospital last week his bike was stolen.
"It's been a really big part of my rehab," Mr Rantall said.
Twice a week he rides to rehab in the CBD to get his legs "turning over", and on Friday March 1, 2024 was at rehab at St John of God Hospital when his bike was taken despite it having a lock on it.
He'd parked his bike just after 10am in between a ramp rail and bench seat, locking it from the frame to the front wheel.
"So if anyone tried to steal it, it would be pretty hard for them," he said.
By the time Mr Rantall returned from rehab just before midday it was gone.
He reported the theft to police and, after putting out a call on social media, followed up several leads.
Mr Rantall said he had searched the Botanic Gardens and culverts but found no trace of his bike.
"I walked every single garden bed in the Botanic Gardens to see if it had been stashed there," he said.
While not a new bike, his black Merida Crossway with red markings was still in good condition.
"It was the same bike I started doing the triathlons with," he said.
"So now I'm going to have to get another bike but that's the way it goes.
"It's frustrating that the bike's gone but I was just thinking yesterday how I shouldn't be here at all. I should have died in the skydiving accident. I shouldn't be walking. I shouldn't even be able to be riding a bike.
"So if you look it in the big scheme of things, losing a bike isn't a big deal but just frustrating.
"It's just a bike - even though it was a reasonably good bike. It wasn't a Kmart bike."
It's not the first time Mr Rantall has had his transport stolen.
Back in December 1997, thieves stole his car from the driveway of his home about 4.45am on a Sunday morning.
Barefoot and only wearing his underwear, Mr Rantall leapt from bed and gave chase on foot for two kilometres before losing sight of it.
He ran to Raglan Parade where he was able to flag down a police van and sent them in pursuit of the car.
He said just a few weeks ago he posted to social media the newspaper article from that incident.
"Is that a coincidence? At least this time I didn't get blood blisters all over my feet," he said.
But in 1997, he did manage to get his car back that time.
And to top things off, when he went to go to the police station about his stolen bike on Saturday he found his car also wouldn't start, and had to take his wife's car. He is still trying to figure out what's wrong with his car.
Despite all that, he said Sunday was a good day where he achieved another of his fitness goals.
He completed the Killarney Super Triathlon which he had been training for and now had plans to take part in an even longer event, all of which he does with the help of his medical team.
Mr Rantall said he was thankful to the police for responding so quickly on Friday.
"The police have more important things to respond to than a stolen bike, so I'm grateful for them taking the time," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.