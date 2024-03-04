Minimum roads budget needed so south-west councils 'get their fair share'

A minimum percentage of the Department of Transport's budget should be dedicated to regional roads, Moyne Shire's mayor says.
Councillor Ian Smith's comments came after councillors voted at their February meeting on issues the council would raise at the upcoming Municipal Association of Victoria State Council in May.
The MAV is the peak body and representative advocate for Victorian Local Government which conducts state forums to gauge issues of mutual concern for councils.
Cr Smith said the condition of roads was the top issue for residents.
"Having minimum budget percentages and staffing levels for regional roads legislated would mean regional roads would get their fair share and would recognise how critical regional areas were to the state's productivity and economy," he said.
"We see significant improvement works happening in Melbourne and other areas while we are driving on state-controlled roads that are just not up to scratch, it feels like we are missing out and all funding is being directed to the city.
"The Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road is a key example - put simply it's neglected and it's dangerous for all users - but is a key freight route to the Port of Portland, critical to transport products which help boost the state's economy.
"You can't help but feel we've been forgotten when you see huge new tunnels aimed at improving connections to the Port of Melbourne, but our key freight routes to our ports are falling apart.
"If we can put a united front to the government, it will show them we are serious about seeing significant improvements to the state-controlled road network."
He said the organisation would seek support from other councils.
"I'd really encourage other councils, particularly those in rural and regional areas, to support this motion so we can get it on the MAV's advocacy agenda to present a strong, united front," Cr Smith said.
Cr Daniel Meade said Moyne would also raise the issue of financial impacts from recent Waste Service Charges Guideline Changes.
"Waste service charges could have a big impact on our budget here at Moyne," he said.
"It's a case of cost-shifting there from state government onto local government."
